Industry veteran brings 25 years of security and systems management business leadership experience and a deep understanding of challenges facing today’s enterprises

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. – November 13, 2018 – One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced the appointment of David Earhart to President and General Manager. Earhart brings 25 years of experience leading and growing businesses across the security and systems management industries to his new role. He most recently held the position of President and General Manager of the Data Protection/End User Management business unit at Quest Software.

As President and General Manager at One Identity, Earhart is responsible for product, financial and operational direction for the company’s entire solutions suite that comprises industry-leading IAM, including identity governance, privileged access management, access management, identity-as-a-service and log management solutions. One Identity will benefit from Earhart’s lengthy history of success in developing winning product strategies and integrating teams globally.

“David has an incredible track record for building product portfolios that drive business growth, and most importantly, help organizations tackle their biggest security challenges,” said Jeff Hawn, Chairman and CEO at Quest Software. “David’s growth mindset, strong background in security and identity management, and history and familiarity with the broader Quest business, make him the right leader at the right time to take this fast-growing business to new heights.”

Earhart is replacing long-time One Identity President and General Manager John Milburn. Over the course of the past six years, Milburn has helped position the business for long-term growth, successfully navigating a divestiture from Dell in 2016, standing One Identity up as a separate legal entity in 2017, and leading the acquisition of Balabit -- including its seamless integration into the One Identity brand -- in early 2018.

Prior to his time at Quest, Earhart served as the CEO of Core Security, where the company achieved 174-percent growth during his leadership tenure. At Quest, he positioned the Data Protection / End User Management business for profitable growth, implementing a highly-effective product strategy and improving partner relationships. Earhart has also held global leadership positions at Damballa, Inc., CA Technologies and BMC Software, and serves on external boards at security companies Cyren and WhiteSource.

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, helps organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right. With a unique combination of offerings including a portfolio of identity governance, access management and privileged management, and identity as a service that help organizations reach their full potential, unimpeded by security yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity has proven to be a company unequalled in its commitment to its customers' long-term IAM success. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

Media contacts

Jennifer Bernas

One Identity AR/PR

858-886-6443

Jennifer.bernas@oneidentity.com

Ali Mapplethorpe

Highwire PR

415-675-1457

oneidentity@highwirepr.com